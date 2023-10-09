Brighton & Hove Albion’s UEFA Europa League Group B rivals Ajax are reportedly set to hold ‘internal discussions’ over the future of head coach Maurice Steijn after a ‘horrible start of the season’.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Steijn’s position is ‘now in danger’.

The pressure is building on the 49-year-old as Ajax lost again on Sunday. The Amsterdam outfit suffered a 2-1 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar to leave them 16th in the Eredivisie – just one place above the relegation zone – and without a win in seven games.

Ajax have now equalled their worst-ever start to an Eredivisie campaign, having taken just five points from six matches.

Romano tweeted: “Ajax will discuss internally position of Maurice Steijn — as head coach’s position is now in danger after 4 defeats and 3 draws in the last 7 games.

“Horrible start of the season for Ajax and internal discussions will now take place.”

Things do not get easier for Steijn – who was only appointed in June – after the international break. Ajax visit bottom-of-the-table FC Utrecht on October 22, before travelling to Brighton in the Europa League four days later.

Ajax sit third in Group B after two games. The Dutch club are a point ahead of the Seagulls, but just two points behind early group leaders AEK Athens.