Brighton's upcoming Europa League opponents to hold 'internal discussions' over manager's future after 'horrible start of the season'

Brighton & Hove Albion’s UEFA Europa League Group B rivals Ajax are reportedly set to hold ‘internal discussions’ over the future of head coach Maurice Steijn after a ‘horrible start of the season’.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Steijn’s position is ‘now in danger’.

The pressure is building on the 49-year-old as Ajax lost again on Sunday. The Amsterdam outfit suffered a 2-1 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar to leave them 16th in the Eredivisie – just one place above the relegation zone – and without a win in seven games.

Ajax have now equalled their worst-ever start to an Eredivisie campaign, having taken just five points from six matches.

Romano tweeted: “Ajax will discuss internally position of Maurice Steijn — as head coach’s position is now in danger after 4 defeats and 3 draws in the last 7 games.

“Horrible start of the season for Ajax and internal discussions will now take place.”

Things do not get easier for Steijn – who was only appointed in June – after the international break. Ajax visit bottom-of-the-table FC Utrecht on October 22, before travelling to Brighton in the Europa League four days later.

Ajax sit third in Group B after two games. The Dutch club are a point ahead of the Seagulls, but just two points behind early group leaders AEK Athens.

The Amsterdam outfit then take on fierce rivals PSV, who lead the Eredivisie after eight games, on October 29.

