West Brom boss Carlos Corberan hopes the more minutes Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento can get will help alleviate the ‘anxiety’ that has built up after several injuries.

The 21-year-old joined the Championship side on a season-long loan this summer but he has struggled for game time so far. Tuesday's 1-0 win at Cardiff City was just his second start of the campaign but he certainly made his mark with a stunning solo goal from long distance in that clash.

Now, manager Corberan wishes Sarmiento can thrive on the pitch and put his injury troubles behind him, with the Ecuadorian international missing a month due to a quad issue earlier this season - along with previous hamstring and metatarsal setbacks with the Seagulls.

"Jeremy is one player that has a lot of determination to achieve the maximum level in his career," Corberan said, via Birmingham Live.

Jeremy Sarmiento scored the winner for West Bromwich Albion at Cardiff City (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Sometimes when you are young, when you have been suffering these injuries, this can create for you some level of anxiety that doesn't help to dominate better the type of game you are going to play.

"He is going to this aspect, to select better which type of actions he is using, to select better whether he needs to make one-v-one, to select the switch of play, the simplicity of the action, or if the game demands the individual one-v-one like he was trying today.

"It's important for him to have minutes because with the injuries he's not had the continuity he needed to have. We decided to give him the step, to play more minutes, and for me, he has been growing in the game.

"He took time in the first half - he didn't find space in the pitch or enough time on the ball, or enough balls in good positions. His crosses didn't find good accuracy either. With the passing of minutes, he improved because we know he is a good player with a lot of talent and he'll need to keep building his level."