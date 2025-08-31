Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler made some key decisions to face Manchester City | Getty Images

All the latest team news for Brighton vs Manchester City at the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mats Wieffer was a notable absentee as Fabian Hurzeler named his starting XI to take on Manchester City.

Wieffer has impressed in the right back role for the Seagulls and started the first two Premier League matches of the season against Fulham and Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch international however was absent from the matchday squad for today's clash at the Amex Stadium, with Joel Veltman stepping up.

Veltman, 33, made his first appearance of the season on Wednesday as he helped Brighton to a 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Oxford City.

The experienced Dutchman claimed an assist as he teed-up Brajan Gruda's goal and starts against Pep Guardiola's City team.

There was also no place in the matchday squad for Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas, who scored twice as a second half substitute at Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bart Verbruggen starts in goal ahead of Jason Steele, who pulled off a string of fine saves against Oxford.

Hurzeler was keen to praise Steele this week but also back Verbruggen, who struggled at Everton.

“We are very pleased with two great goalkeepers and very pleased with a personality like Jason. He's always a leader, but in the end we made a decision.

“And I think it's important to support the players when there might be some doubts or some phases where they aren't on the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bart has our biggest support, our biggest belief, and he will be in the goal against City. But on the other side, we are so pleased to have Jason.”

Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, skipper Lewis Dunk and Maxim De Cuyper make up the rearguard.

Midfielder Yasin Ayaro drops from the starting XI as Diego Gomez, Jack Hinshelwood and Carlos Baleba make up the engine room. It's Hinshelwood's first start of the Premier League campaign as he's selected ahead of Matt O'Riley.

Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma offer the threat from the flanks, with Danny Welbeck leading the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£40m record signing Georginio is back on the bench after missing out at Everton with a minor injury.

Brajan Gruda is also likely to feature from the bench after the German playmaker impressed in midweek at Oxford.

Former City man James Milner, Olivier Boscagli, O'Riley and Diego Coppola complete the bench.