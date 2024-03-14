Brilliant Brighton banner is 'ultimate insult' to Roma fans and Francesco Totti after vile Queen jibe
Brighton and Hove Albion fans unveiled the perfect response to Roma fans at the Amex Stadium tonight.
The Seagulls welcomed Roma to the south coast for the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash.
During the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico last week – which Brighton lost 4-0 – Roma fans displayed a vile banner containing an X-rated message directed at the late Queen.
Brighton fans however responded to Roma’s grim banner with a large sign, written in Italian, that said: “Totti loves pineapple on his pizza.”
Francesco Totti is a football legend in Roma and placing a pineapple on their sacred bread based treat is, almost, unspeakable for an Italian.
Great work from Brighton fans and a classic piece of terrace humour – a very tasty response to their grim message displayed in the Eternal City.