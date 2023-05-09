Brilliant Brighton crowd pictures - including passionate Kaoru Mitoma fans and Roberto De Zerbi's new look

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a painful 5-1 loss to Everton but the fans were still out in force at the Amex Stadium

Everton stunned Brighton with a 5-1 win on the south coast that moved the Toffees out of the relegation zone on a day that left Southampton in deep trouble and edged Leicester closer to the drop.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi was stunned by the below par display and expects to see a big improvement at Arsenal this Sunday. “It’s very difficult to explain this performance,” the head coach said. “It was a very strange game. We conceded after 30 seconds. This wasn’t the Brighton team. It’s a bad day, we have to restart on Sunday against Arsenal.

“The problem was not about our tactical approach – I think we didn’t prepare in terms of motivation and mentality maybe. We’re playing a lot of games in a small period which we’re not used to. We have to work on this and I can understand. I am still proud of my players, the first person who is responsible for this result is the coach.”

Here’s some brilliant images from Getty after a surprising day at the Amex Stadium...

1 . Brighton 1-5 Everton Brighton 1-5 Everton Photo: Steve Bardens

2 . Brighton 1-5 Everton Brighton 1-5 Everton Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Brighton 1-5 Everton Brighton 1-5 Everton Photo: Steve Bardens

4 . Brighton 1-5 Everton Brighton 1-5 Everton Photo: Steve Bardens