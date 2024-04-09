Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace earlier this season

Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood has signed a new contract that runs until June 2028. The versatile 18-year-old joined the club aged eight and has made 17 first-team appearances this season.

Men's first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, "I am very happy for Jack and for his family, he has shown what a top player he is and he deserves this new contract. We miss him a lot and are look forward to having him back fit and ready to play."

Technical director David Weir said, “Jack is a role model and his journey is an inspiring one for all the players in our academy.

“His attitude on and off the pitch throughout his time at the club has been exemplary, the way he has transitioned into the first-team squad was impressive and we are all very proud of his progress.

“Were it not for injury he would have no doubt played a lot more first-team games this season, but we are looking forward to him being back ready for pre-season this summer."

Jack made his Premier League debut on the final day of last season, before making his full debut at the end of September. He has three goals to his name this season, including stunners against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, along with a fine header against Brentford. He also received his first England under-19 call-up that month.