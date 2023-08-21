Brilliant Brighton trio named in team of the week alongside Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham stars

The XI is dominated by Brighton and Brentford players with a healthy array of talent from Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham after a pulsating weekend of Premier League action.

On Brighton ace Solly March, Redknapp said: “Solly March is an easy pick. He’s improved so much under De Zerbi and has added goals to his game. Two lovely passes from Enciso and two lovely finishes from March at the weekend. The big thing for me is that he’s making runs to get in the box, I love to see wide men make runs into the box like that, it’s so hard to defend against.”

On Mitoma, he added: “I’ve got to pick Kaoru Mitoma, what a goal! Brighton were superb going forward against Wolves and the left hand side is the key, Estupinan and Mitoma link up so well with each other. This lad is so dangerous when you get him 1 v 1 against a defender, he goes past players with ease. His goal was typical of him, it was the sort of goal Hazard used to score for Chelsea back in the day.”

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match at Wolves

Of Lewis Dunk: “There’s not many better defenders in the league than Lewis Dunk, I don’t know how he’s not had more England caps. He’s not the quickest but he’s so strong, so good in the air and reads the game so well. He’s better on the ball than people realise too, he’s such a leader for this Brighton side. Gareth Southgate was at the game on Saturday, he’s bound to have been impressed.”

Here’s Redkanpp’s betvictor.com team of the week: Mark Flekken (Brentford); Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham); Solly March (Brighton), James Ward Prowse (West Ham), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton); Phil Foden (Man City), Bryan Mbuemo (Brentford).

One impressive Brighton player who did not make Radknapp’s XI however was Julio Enciso. Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi described Paraguayan teenager Enciso as “the best player on the pitch” after his side dismantled Wolves 4-1 at Molineux.

Enciso, 19, in his second season with the Seagulls after joining for a reported £9.5million last summer from Libertad, set up two goals for Solly March as Wolves were dealt a lesson in clinical finishing.

Kaoru Mitoma’s impressive solo effort had given Brighton a slender half-time lead before they put the result beyond doubt with three goals in nine minutes at the start of the second period.