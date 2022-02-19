Burnley predicted line-up at Brighton: Sean Dyche's one key change plus huge Ashley Barnes and Dwight McNeil call

Former Albion striker Ashley Barnes looks set for a place on the bench

Burnley boss Sean Dyche expects striker Wout Weghorst to be fit after he took a blow to the hip in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

The Dutchman hobbled off with 15 minutes left, but took part in light training on Thursday and should be involved in the squad.

Ashley Barnes replaced Weghorst and has benefitted from 90 minutes for the under-23s in midweek, but Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra remain out.

Barnes however could settle for a place on the bench against his former club as the 32-year-old continues to return to full fitness following a lengthy thigh injury.

Dyche said: “Barnesy is good around the group, the group know him well, we know he can operate in the Premier League – he’s made that clear.

“He’s always got that kind of edge to him, which gives him that freedom playing against anyone.

“He’s certainly a forward I’ve thought never carries much fear about him when he’s playing – he’s not bothered who hes playing against, what team he’s playing against.

“He’s always shown that side to him so it’s good to have him back around it.

“He can still get fitter and sharper, but he’s been training very well and is certainly up for the challenge.”

Nick Pope - Established as Burnley's No 1 and has been in fine form this season. There will be many suitors for him if Burnley drop.

Connor Roberts - Has replaced Matt Lowton of late and will likely continue in the starting XI for this one

James Tarkowski - A key man and Burnley need him on top form if they are to stay up

Ben Mee - Burnley's inspiration and leader on and off the pitch.

Erik Pieters - Set to continue his role at left back and has impressed of late.

Dwight McNeil - A creative talent on his day and will hope to make an impact after being dropped against Liverpool.

Ashley Westwood - An established and experienced centre midfielder

Josh Brownhill - Another reliable midfielder who knows his role in the team to a tee.

Maxwel Cornet - An exciting addition and Burnley's top scorer this campaign with six.

Wout Weghorst - Should recover from a knock against Liverpool to start at Brighton.