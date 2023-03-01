A large following of Brighton fans saw their team secure a 1-0 victory at Stoke City and advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi has stressed Brighton “want to do everything in a serious way” after they moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Seagulls booked a place in the last eight with a 1-0 victory at Stoke, secured by Evan Ferguson’s finish on the half-hour mark.

Brighton almost added another goal in a spell of pressure late on at the bet365 Stadium, which included substitute Danny Welbeck hitting the post.

The cup tie was 10 days on from the Fulham contest, Brighton’s first loss of the calendar year.

And De Zerbi – who made five changes to his starting line-up on Tuesday – felt the gap between the games had helped his team, saying: “I think yes because we worked in the right way. I think we had the possibility to improve, to learn something new.”

There were just under 13,000 at the Bet365 Stadium of which, 2,156 were Seagulls' supporters. Here, courtesy of Getty Images we take a look at some of the best images from the evening.

