Manchester United’s dangerman is a threat to Brighton

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Brighton must stop Amad Diallo if they are to triumph against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Diallo has been electric for Ruben Amorim’s team, with six goals and six assists in the Premier League following his stunning late hat-trick in a mad 3-1 win against Southampton last Thursday.

The win moved United to 12th in the table on 26 points, five points behind the ninth placed Seagulls, who returned to winning ways thanks to their impressive 2-0 win at struggling Ipswich on Thursday.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal, his hat-trick against Southampton

Redknapp is a huge fan of Brighton’s style and believes Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford could be a classic.

“This could be a thriller,” said Redknapp to Bet Victor. “Manchester United were awful against Southampton for the first 70 minutes, but what a finish to the game and what a big three points. They’ll need to improve here though.

“Brighton cruised to the win over Ipswich and looked back to their best. They’ve been a bit up and down this season, but I still look at this side and think they should be threatening the top six, there’s so much quality here.

“I can see the Seagulls getting a lot of joy on the break with the pace and quality they’ve got in wide areas. I’m going for a high-scoring draw of 22.”

Redknapp then tipped Diallo as the one to watch. “How can it not be Amad Diallo; he is on fire! This lad never stops running and never stops trying to make things happen, he’s United’s best player by a mile at the minute.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes his inconsistent team are starting to mature following their win at Portman Road.

"I think we experienced a lot of moments during the season where we were not mature enough to win the games,” said the German to Sussex World. “[Against Ipswich] we proved that we are mature, that we learned from these bad experiences we had.

"Hopefully it was a learning for every player, and of course there are some players who are more clever than others, who are more experienced than others, but in the end everyone has to get on one level and they have to learn from each other.”