'Caicedo was telling me' - Mauricio Pochettino's bizarre Brighton claim causes a stir after Chelsea defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
A goal from Hayden Hackney secured a 1-0 victory for Championship side Middlesbrough against Chelsea, in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday (January 9).
The surprise defeat was a topic of conversation during Pochettino’s press conference today (Friday).
The Chelsea manager made a bizarre, inaccurate comment when recounting a conversation with midfielder Moises Caicedo, who moved from Brighton to West London in the summer.
"Caicedo was telling me his Brighton lost there [Riverside Stadium] last season,” Pochettino said.
"Many Premier League teams when they play there do lose. But we are still alive and will fight again to be in the final when at Stamford Bridge."
This Argentine’s claim has caused some confusion on social media as Albion, in fact, thrashed Middlesbrough 5-1 in their one and only game at the Riverside Stadium last season.
Goals from Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Deniz Undav and a Alexis Mac Allister brace saw the Seagulls comfortably progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup in January 2023. Caicedo, in fact, played the full 90 minutes on the day.