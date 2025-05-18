Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup was the stuff of nightmares for Brighton and Hove Albion fans.

Not only have the Seagulls’ supporters had to endure seeing their most bitter rivals win a major trophy for the first time in their history – it also means they need a miracle to qualify for Europe.

Had Manchester City lifted the trophy at Wembley, eighth place would have guaranteed a spot in next season’s UEFA Conference League.

Brighton currently sit ninth but are level on points (55) with eighth-placed Brentford, with two games remaining.

Being the eighth best team in the Premier League COULD still be enough – but chances are quite remote.

The most realistic, of the unlikely possible scenarios, would be Chelsea winning the Conference League final against Real Betis – and then finishing in seventh place in the Premier League. Carabao Cup winners Newcastle must then also end the season inside the top six.

Alternatively, Chelsea could finish in sixth and Newcastle in seventh – with eighth place in the Premier League then qualifying for Europe.

As it stands, Newcastle are third with 66 points. They are four points clear of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest, heading into the final two matches.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton and Hove Albion side currently sit ninth but are level on points (55) with eighth-placed Brentford, with two games remaining. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Fourth-placed Chelsea also have 66 points but only have one more match to play.

So what results need to happen for Brighton to reach Europe?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Albion fan @guile_daniel listed nine outcomes that would do the job, if they all materialise;

– Nottingham Forest to beat West Ham;

– Brentford fail to beat Fulham;

– Brighton beat Liverpool;

– Manchester City beat Bournemouth;

– Chelsea beat Real Betis;

– Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea;

– Aston Villa beat Manchester United;

– Manchester City beat Fulham;

– Brighton beat Tottenham Hotspur

It’s safe to say Brighton need a miracle but crazier things have happened in football!