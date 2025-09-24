Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League team news - Stamford Bridge, Saturday 3pm

Brighton are used to seeing their players leave for Chelsea but Facundo Buonanotte's season-long loan switch last month raised a few eyebrows.

Buonanotte, 20, had looked all set to join Daniel Farke's newly-promoted Leeds for the season but instead opted for Chelsea at the last minute.

It seemed, and still does seem, a strange move but Brighton were determined to reduce the size of their squad and Chelsea wanted extra options in that part of the pitch, especially as Cole Palmer is struggling with injury.

Buonanotte joins former Brighton players Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez and Joao Pedro at Stamford Bridge.

So far he has played 45 minutes in the Premier League during their 2-2 draw against Brentford and then played the full 90 minutes of their 2-1 League Cup win at Lincoln City last night. It proved a successful night for Albion's loan star as his well-taken goal on 50 minutes proved to be the winner.

Brighton - who also advanced in the League Cup last night thanks to their 6-0 win at Barnsley - resume Premier League action this Saturday against their old rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler's team are 14th with five points after five league matches and have had a patchy start to their campaign. Last Saturday they battled to a 2-2 draw with an impressive Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca men are sixth in the fledgling table but are just three points above the Seagulls with eight points so far.

Can Buonanotte play against Brighton?

No is the short answer. The attacking midfielder won't be an option for Maresca as Buonanotte is 'loan-locked' by his parent club Brighton for Saturday's game. His season loan to Chelsea also included no obligation to buy. He is contracted with Brighton until 2028.

Goalkeeper Sanchez is also unavailable as he serves a three match suspension following his red card at Manchester United.

There are also injury doubts for Caicedo and Pedro. But Brighton fans need not worry, Cuccurella is still there to boo! The match kicks off at Stamford Bridge this Saturday at 3pm.