Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s according to Sky Sport Deutschland transfer expert Florian Plettenburg, who claims the Italian can leave Albion in the summer due to a release clause.

The 44-year-old has won plenty of plaudits since succeeding Graham Potter at the Amex in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi led the Seagulls to a historic sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, securing European football for the first time in the club’s history.

This season, the Italian has guided Brighton to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 while remaining in contention for another top-six finish.

De Zerbi’s work at Albion has caught the eye of many top European clubs – including Bayern, according to Plettenburg.

Bayern have confirmed that head coach Thomas Tuchel will be relieved of his duties at the end of the season following a string of poor results and reports of player unrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German giants’ attentions have now turned to appointing a successor, with Xabi Alonso the favourite to move into the hot seat.

Bayern Munich have reportedly earmarked Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as a ‘possible alternative’ to their top managerial target Xabi Alonso. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Alonso is hot property going into the summer, after guiding unfancied Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga.

With news that Jürgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the FIFA World Cup winner is among the leading names linked with the Anfield job.

And Plettenburg has revealed that Bayern have lined up De Zerbi as an alternative to Alonso should the Spaniard pick Merseyside over Munich in the off-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer expert claims Bayern’s new director of sport Max Eberl has a ‘very positive opinion’ of De Zerbi.

But Plettenburg revealed the Italian is also ‘highly regarded’ by FC Barcelona, who are on the hunt for a new manager after Xavi confirmed he will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign.

Posting on X, Plettenburg said: “News De Zerbi: Alonso remains the absolute preferred solution for all of the FC Bayern bosses to replace Tuchel. Eberl wants him too. More talks will follow soon

“However, Bayern consider a plan B and C if the Alonso plan falls through. And one of the coaches being also discussed as a possible alternative to Alonso is De Zerbi. Eberl has a very positive opinion of him.