Roberto De Zerbi said long-term Brighton injury absentee Jakub Moder can be an ‘important’ squad member and he offers something ‘different’ to his teammates.

The Polish international sustained an ACL injury in April 2022 but could make his return to the first-team against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

De Zerbi confirmed the 24-year-old, who has played twice for Albion's under-21s as part of his recovery, will start on the bench, but is in contention to play the final quarter of the contest at City Ground.

"Yes, he will be on the bench tomorrow. I think he can play a part of the game, 20-25 minutes, because Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba - they are ready to play," he said.

"We have to improve Moder's physical condition because after Nottingham we play in the Europa League, then Chelsea, then Brentford, then Burnley, then the Europa League. We need all players, everyone.

"Sometimes you have to show me if you are ready. Words are important but what I watch from a game and in training is more important."

De Zerbi also values what Moder brings to the club. The tall midfielder was known for his driving runs for the Seagulls before his injury and the Italian thinks he provides another string to the team's bow.

"He [Moder] is different than the other midfielders we have in the squad,” he added.

"He can be important, for sure. He won't be at his best because of the injury but I would like to give him the chance to play and to understand our style of play.