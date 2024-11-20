'Can we have him?' – Club director wants 'top level' Brighton star for the next five years

Brighton's Andy Moran has impressed during his loan spell at Stoke City

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton midfielder Andy Moran is impressing while on loan in the Championship at Stoke City.

Moran joined The Potters on loan for the season following his successful stint at Blackburn last term. The Ireland international has two goals and an assist from 13 appearances in the Championship so far for Narcís Pelach's team and has three assists from three outings in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moran, 21, is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 and has so far made three first team appearances for Brighton.

The former Bray Wanderers man is highly thought out at Brighton and has also impressed Stoke's sporting director Jon Walters.

“One thing I want to bring, would like to bring into the squad, is international players,” Walters said.

“There is a next level mentality, an elite mentality, when players come back having performed on the big stage. That was a big thing for me as a player.

“Andy, who we’ve borrowed from Brighton – and can we have him for the next five years please! – he’s next level. He’s going to be top level.”