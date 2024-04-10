Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the main positives for Brighton this season has been the emergence of Jack Hinshelwood.

The versatile teenager was on the radar of head coach Roberto De Zerbi towards the back end of last season and he made his Premier League debut at Aston Villa on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

Hinshelwood impressed on the pre-season tour of America and then forced his way in the starting XI this term. His composure, tactical awareness and eye for goal has proved a real asset for Brighton, making 17 first team appearances before a foot injury curtailed his season. His highlights were his displays in the Europa League and also his headed goals against Brentford and Crystal Palace, plus a stunning strike against Tottenham.

Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace

His progress was rewarded this week with a contract until June 2028. “My most enjoyable moment was scoring against Palace,” said Hinshelwood to the Albion website. “I don’t think you can be happier as a Brighton player than scoring against them.

“I’ve always got in good areas but I’ve not scored too many headers in my career. It’s a bit odd to think I’ve scored in the Premier League, I didn’t have time to think about it when we were in that period of playing every few days, but with the injury it’s been a good time to reflect on what I’ve achieved and now I want to try to do even more.”

Of his new contract, he added: “I don’t think I needed much convincing. The club is heading in only one direction and that’s up. It’s exciting to be a part of.

