'Can't compete' - Roberto De Zerbi makes concerning admission after Arsenal ease to win over Brighton

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and former Albion forward Leandro Trossard sealed the victory for the visitors, who move back to the top of the table.

Albion were restricted to very few goal-scoring opportunities and lacked quality in the final third against a formidable defence.

Brighton boss De Zerbi, speaking to BBC MOTD, said: “We played a good first half and played well in the second half until the second goal.

Roberto De Zerbi said he is 'suffering' after Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 at the Amex. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"After that we played not so good and deserved to lose against one of the best Premier League sides. With our injured players we can't compete against Arsenal.”

Striker Evan Ferguson (ankle), midfielder Billy Gilmour (knee) and defender Adam Webster (muscular) were all ruled out for the clash against the Premier League title chasers.

The Seagulls were already without Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot).

"We are sorry and disappointed for our fans,” De Zerbi added. “We wanted to get points, to win the game and compete in better ways.

"We are spending a tough moment because we are playing without a lot of injured players. It is tough.

"We are doing better last season because then we played only one game a week. The next season I think we can reach the same level. We have a lot of young players showing promise.

"We have to be positive and work, keep the focus on the pitch. I am suffering because it is tough to lose."

Speaking to Sky Sports, De Zerbi said the effort was ‘good’ against Arsenal – ‘good enough to decide this game’.

“We played against Arsenal and they are top of the table,” he added. “Especially in this condition then we can lose against Arsenal at home. We are sorry for ourselves and our fans.

"Maybe we will not close the gap, I don't know. This gap to close with Liverpool and Arsenal we are not in the condition to close this gap, especially with all our injured players.