'Can't play for a long time' - Roberto De Zerbi confirms major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Marseille
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Pervis Estupinan will miss the Europa League Group B fixture against Marseille tomorrow night – and possibly the next month with a ‘muscular injury.’
Estupinan, 25, has been a key member of this Brighton team and is perhaps the only natural left back in the squad. The Ecuador international was withdrawn at halftime during the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa and it’s now clear that it’s injury related rather than tactical.
De Zerbi said: “Estupinan is injured and he can't play for a long time. He's an important player we are losing. We can play in that position with [Tariq] Lamptey, Igor [Julio].” According to Andy Naylor from the Athletic, the Italian added: “One month, more or less. Muscular injury.”
Senior players James Milner and Adam Lallana are both doubts and De Zerbi admitted Pascal Gross – who has not featured since the opening group game loss to AEK Athens – is also touch and go.
"I have to decide tomorrow morning,” said the Italian. “It's a very important game, but I can't take a risk on someone like Pascal."