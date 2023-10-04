'Can't play for a long time' - Roberto De Zerbi confirms major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Marseille

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Pervis Estupinan will miss the Europa League Group B fixture against Marseille tomorrow night – and possibly the next month with a ‘muscular injury.’

Estupinan, 25, has been a key member of this Brighton team and is perhaps the only natural left back in the squad. The Ecuador international was withdrawn at halftime during the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa and it’s now clear that it’s injury related rather than tactical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi said: “Estupinan is injured and he can't play for a long time. He's an important player we are losing. We can play in that position with [Tariq] Lamptey, Igor [Julio].” According to Andy Naylor from the Athletic, the Italian added: “One month, more or less. Muscular injury.”

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan is injured for the Marseille match

Senior players James Milner and Adam Lallana are both doubts and De Zerbi admitted Pascal Gross – who has not featured since the opening group game loss to AEK Athens – is also touch and go.