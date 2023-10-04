BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

'Can't play for a long time' - Roberto De Zerbi confirms major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupinan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines
By Derren Howard
Published 4th Oct 2023, 19:18 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 20:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Pervis Estupinan will miss the Europa League Group B fixture against Marseille tomorrow night – and possibly the next month with a ‘muscular injury.’

Estupinan, 25, has been a key member of this Brighton team and is perhaps the only natural left back in the squad. The Ecuador international was withdrawn at halftime during the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa and it’s now clear that it’s injury related rather than tactical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “Estupinan is injured and he can't play for a long time. He's an important player we are losing. We can play in that position with [Tariq] Lamptey, Igor [Julio].” According to Andy Naylor from the Athletic, the Italian added: “One month, more or less. Muscular injury.”

Most Popular
Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan is injured for the Marseille matchBrighton left back Pervis Estupinan is injured for the Marseille match
Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan is injured for the Marseille match

Senior players James Milner and Adam Lallana are both doubts and De Zerbi admitted Pascal Gross – who has not featured since the opening group game loss to AEK Athens – is also touch and go.

"I have to decide tomorrow morning,” said the Italian. “It's a very important game, but I can't take a risk on someone like Pascal."

Related topics:Aston Villa