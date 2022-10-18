Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League tonight as they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium

De Zerbi has delivered just one point from his first three matches in charge. The Italian recorded a 3-3 draw at Liverpool and then saw his team lose narrowly 1-0 to Tottenham at the Amex Stadium, followed by a 2-0 defeat at Brentford last Friday.

Brighton are expected to include Adam Lallana in the starting line-up for the Tuesday night showdown but Japan international Kaoru Mitoma is likely to miss out with an ankle injury sustained at Brentford on Friday.

The injury could also see the winger miss out on his side’s trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Forest will give wing-backs Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi time to be fit for the long journey.

Aurier missed the defeat at Wolves with a muscle injury while Lodi has been absent for the last two games with a sprained ankle.

Lewis O’Brien is ill, Jack Colback (back) is struggling, while Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (calf) are long-term absentees.

Sutton feels Albion have been playing well without the getting the results and believes De Zerbi will record his first win tonight.

"Brighton were unlucky to be beaten by Brentford on Friday,” wrote Sutton in his predictions column on the BBC website. “They played well and had opportunities, but they weren't ruthless enough.

“That defeat meant new Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi has taken only one point from his first three games, but his wait for a first win should end here.

“Forest don't just seem disjointed, they look like they are losing confidence and belief. Last season, they were always very well organised but also went after teams - they are not doing either at the moment.

“Even when they do get opportunities, like their missed penalty in Saturday's defeat by Wolves, they don't seem able to take them. That summed up where they are at the moment.

“Somehow, Forest boss Steve Cooper has got to stumble across a result and find something that works for him, to find a framework for his team again.

“I'm afraid I don't see that happening against Brighton. I'm not writing Forest off, but it looks like it is going to be a very long season for them.”

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Tuesday, Albion’s old rivals Crystal Palace welcome Wolves.

Sutton added: “Crystal Palace did OK in their draw with Leicester but I don't think Patrick Vieira's side have hit the heights that he was probably expecting from them this season.

“Some of the Eagles' performances have been quite bitty, which means they don't do enough to win games.

“As for Wolves, well I say the same thing every week about their lack of goals.

“They got the win at the weekend, by holding Forest off, but their caretaker boss Steve Davis got a big break when Brennan Johnson's penalty was saved.”