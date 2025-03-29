Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion legend Glenn Murray said his former team did not deserve to win their FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

After a largely turgid 120 minutes of football, Forest won a tense shoot-out 4-3. It was heart-breaking defeat for Albion, who failed to avenge the 7-0 defeat the City Ground in February.

The Seagulls were far from their best and didn’t look like scoring until the second-half of extra-time – when Joao Pedro had a goal disallowed for offside and Diego Gomez had a header brilliantly saved at point-blank range.

Murray – who played for both teams in his playing days – said: “Forest were the better team and Brighton didn't play to their capabilities.”

Players of Nottingham Forest celebrate following their FA Cup quarter-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fellow pundit, and former Premier League striker, Wayne Rooney added: “What Brighton have to do is pick themselves up and continue their league form. They have to move on from this very quickly.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler told the BBC that his team ‘were not resilient enough’.

He added: “[We were] not good enough and that is why we didn't win the game today.

"It is important that we analyse the reasons internally and it is important that we show a good reaction and try and improve on small things.

“We were unable to find solutions against them, especially in the first half. We were not on our highest level today."

Hurzeler said Diego Gomez and Jack Hinshelwood are both ‘disappointed’ after missing their spot-kicks in the shootout.

"But I take responsibility for the penalties,” the 32-year-old German said.

"They are young players and will learn from it. They didn't shoot that bad, the Forest goalkeeper made two impressive saves. That is penalties.

"It is important that we don't let it affect us and we have to show a reaction but first of all we are disappointed. We have to show a reaction and stick together."