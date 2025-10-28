Former Brighton man Leo Trossard is in good form for Arsenal | Getty Images

Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to reach the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup as they travel to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls have cruised into the fourth round thanks to 6-0 victories against Oxford United and Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners though will be a significant step-up as Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders are in fine form.

Arsenal have not conceded a goal in their last five Premier League and Champions League matches and progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao thanks to a 2-0 win against Port Vale.

Brighton though will travel with optimism and have lost only one of their last five trips to the Emirates Stadium .

Former Brighton players Leoandro Trossard, Ben White and Viktor Gyökeres could all feature for Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match officials

Arsenal vs Brighton will be refereed by Sam Barrott and assisted by Wade Smith and Akil Howson. The fourth official will be James Linington. There will be no VAR in operation.

Team news

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee) are all doubts, with Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) ruled out. Solly March and Adam Webster are the long term absentees.

Arsenal will assess the fitness of William Saliba, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori, who all picked up knocks against Crystal Palace. The cup clash will come too soon for Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke.

Predicted line-up Arsenal: Arrizabalaga; White, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly, Nørgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Dowman, Trossard, Martinelli

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predicted line-up Brighton: Steele, Kadioglu, Boscagli, Coppola, De Cuyper; Baleba, Milner; Oriola, Georginio, Watson, Tzimas.

What time is kick-off?

The Carabao Cup tie between Arsenal and Brighton kicks-off at the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV

Yes. Arsenal vs Brighton will be screened live on Sky Sports at 7.45pm.

Carabao Cup Fourth round ties

Grimsby vs Brentford

Wycombe vs Fulham

Wrexham vs Cardiff

Arsenal vs Brighton

Swansea vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Chelsea

Newcastle vs Tottenham.

The draw for the next round will take place as soon the fourth round matches are complete on Wednesday. The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.