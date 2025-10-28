Carabao Cup: Arsenal vs Brighton - how to watch, which channel, quarter final draw details
Brighton and Hove Albion will aim to reach the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup as they travel to Arsenal on Wednesday night.
The Seagulls have cruised into the fourth round thanks to 6-0 victories against Oxford United and Barnsley.
The Gunners though will be a significant step-up as Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders are in fine form.
Arsenal have not conceded a goal in their last five Premier League and Champions League matches and progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao thanks to a 2-0 win against Port Vale.
Brighton though will travel with optimism and have lost only one of their last five trips to the Emirates Stadium .
Former Brighton players Leoandro Trossard, Ben White and Viktor Gyökeres could all feature for Arsenal.
Match officials
Arsenal vs Brighton will be refereed by Sam Barrott and assisted by Wade Smith and Akil Howson. The fourth official will be James Linington. There will be no VAR in operation.
Team news
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee) are all doubts, with Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) ruled out. Solly March and Adam Webster are the long term absentees.
Arsenal will assess the fitness of William Saliba, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori, who all picked up knocks against Crystal Palace. The cup clash will come too soon for Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke.
Predicted line-up Arsenal: Arrizabalaga; White, Mosquera, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly, Nørgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Dowman, Trossard, Martinelli
Predicted line-up Brighton: Steele, Kadioglu, Boscagli, Coppola, De Cuyper; Baleba, Milner; Oriola, Georginio, Watson, Tzimas.
What time is kick-off?
The Carabao Cup tie between Arsenal and Brighton kicks-off at the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday at 7.45pm.
Is it on TV
Yes. Arsenal vs Brighton will be screened live on Sky Sports at 7.45pm.
Carabao Cup Fourth round ties
Grimsby vs Brentford
Wycombe vs Fulham
Wrexham vs Cardiff
Arsenal vs Brighton
Swansea vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Wolves vs Chelsea
Newcastle vs Tottenham.
The draw for the next round will take place as soon the fourth round matches are complete on Wednesday. The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.