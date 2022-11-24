Carabao Cup: Fourth round date and times confirmed for Brighton, Newcastle, Wolves, Man United, Man City and Liverpool

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were excellent in form in the previous round as they swept Premier League Arsenal aside 3-1 thanks to a blistering second half display at the Emirates Stadium.
The reward for Albion was a draw at League One Charlton on Wednesday December 21, who advanced thanks to a penalty shootout triumph at Stevenage.
Ticket details for the fixture will be released on the Brighton and Hove Albion website shortly.
Other ties for the week, starting after the Qatar World Cup, will begin on Tuesday December 20 – including Milton Keynes Don v Premier League outfit Leicester City, while struggling Wolves welcome League Two Gillingham.
See below for all the full fourth round ties, dates and times...
Tuesday December 20 (7.45pm)
Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City
Wolves v Gillingham
Wednesday December 21 (7.45pm)
Blackburn v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Brighton
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Southampton v Lincoln
Man United v Burnley (8pm)
Thursday December 22 (8pm)
Man City v Liverpool