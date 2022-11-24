Carabao Cup: Fourth round date and times confirmed for Brighton, Newcastle, Wolves, Man United, Man City and Liverpool

The dates and times of the Carabao Cup fourth round ties have been confirmed – including Brighton’s clash at Charlton Athletic and the eye-catching match-up between Man City and Liverpool.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were excellent in form in the previous round as they swept Premier League Arsenal aside 3-1 thanks to a blistering second half display at the Emirates Stadium.

The reward for Albion was a draw at League One Charlton on Wednesday December 21, who advanced thanks to a penalty shootout triumph at Stevenage.

Ticket details for the fixture will be released on the Brighton and Hove Albion website shortly.

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Kaoru Mitoma scored in the third round of the Carabao Cup win at Arsenal

Other ties for the week, starting after the Qatar World Cup, will begin on Tuesday December 20 – including Milton Keynes Don v Premier League outfit Leicester City, while struggling Wolves welcome League Two Gillingham.

See below for all the full fourth round ties, dates and times...

Tuesday December 20 (7.45pm)

Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City

Wolves v Gillingham

Wednesday December 21 (7.45pm)

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest

Charlton v Brighton

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Southampton v Lincoln

Man United v Burnley (8pm)

Thursday December 22 (8pm)

