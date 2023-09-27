Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Fixtures confirmed for Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham as Brighton crash out
Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying visitors dominated possession for much of the game but home fans witnessed their side put on an effective counter-attacking display at Stamford Bridge.
Brighton had late chances to level, first when Pervis Estupinan collected a raking ball and ran it to the byline, but no one had gambled as his cross fizzed across goal.
Pedro then thumped a volley over the bar from Axel Disasi’s weak headed clearance but Chelsea held on to finally hand Pochettino room to breathe.
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was then held on Wednesday night and took place immediately after Newcastle United's 1-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City at St James’ Park.
Sixteen teams went into the hat after the completion of all the third round matches which were played on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The fourth round will be played week commencing Monday, October 30 and the final is currently scheduled for February 25, 2024 at Wembley Stadium.
Here's how the fourth round draw shaped up:
Burnley
Exeter City
Ipswich Town
Manchester United
Mansfield Town
Middlesbrough
Port Vale
Bournemouth
Everton
Blackburn Rovers
Arsenal
Chelsea
Fulham
West Ham United
Liverpool
Newcastle United