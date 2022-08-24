Carabao Cup: Is Forest Green vs Brighton on ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? – When is third round draw as Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal enter

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter's Brighton will be in Carabao Cup action at Forest Green Rovers tonight after a flying start in the Premier League

Potter has named the same starting XI in each of his side’s first three Premier League games of the season and been rewarded with wins at Manchester United and West Ham and a home draw with Newcastle.

And although he will make numerous changes against League One opponents on Wednesday, Potter believes the League Cup and FA Cup merit the same level of focus as the Premier League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think they sit alongside,” Potter told a pre-match press conference.

“The Premier League is very, very important of course because of the implications financially and it allows you to keep developing your football club, but these games are important for us.

“We like this competition. It’s a chance to look at guys who haven’t played so much and look at some of our youngsters as well and give them a feel of what we’re trying to do. We have got some good options."

Team news

Jason Steele will likely feature in goal for Brighton, while Jan Paul van Hecke and Levi Colwill should start in defence.

There will also be chances for Steven Alzate, Enock Mwepu and Deniz Undav to impress. Albion will travel without Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder who are ruled out through injury.

Forest Green could hand a debut to new signing Myles Peart-Harris as they come up against Brighton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Brentford earlier this week and is available to appear in the competition for Ian Burchnall’s team.

Connor Wickham came off the bench in Forest Green’s 3-0 defeat to Plymouth on Saturday and could be named in the starting line-up this time out.

Fellow forward Jamille Matt could come in for his first start since August 6.

What time is kick-off?

The match at The New Lawn Stadium kicks off tonight at 7.45pm.

Is the match live on TV?

No. The match was not selected for broadcast on Sky Sports – they will show Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round draws will be shown on ITV at midnight.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Tim Robinson; Assistants: Andrew Fox & Craig Taylor; Fourth official: Oliver Langford

Who else plays tonight?

Leeds United vs Barnsley, Tranmere vs Newcastle, Wycombe vs Bristol City.

When is the third round draw?

It’s likely to take place after the second round matches on Wednesday. Sky Sports will show the draw in full.

Teams competing in Europe