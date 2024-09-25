Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is unbeaten so far with the Seagulls

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup was drawn tonight as Brighton and Hove Albion and their rivals discovered their fate.

There were two games played earlier this evening as both Liverpool and Arsenal advanced thanks to 5-1 victories in round three against West Ham and Bolton respectively.

Fourth round draw: Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton v Stoke, Tottenham v Manchester City, AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle v Chelsea, Manchester United v Leicester, Brighton v Liverpool, Preston v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace. Fourth-round matches are due to be played in the week commencing Monday, October 28.

Brighton vs Liverpool at the Amex Stadium is one of the standout fixtures of the fourth round but Tottenham vs Manchester is clearly a cracker as well. There are four all Premier League ties in total, with three Premier League teams taking on sides from the Championship. The fate of Newcastle and AFC Wimbledon will be clearer once they play their postponed match next week.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has already stated his intentions for the Carabao Cup. So far they have beaten Sussex neighbours Crawley Town 4-0 and they edged a third round contest with Wolves 3-2.

“Cup games and competitions, we should take them seriously because it's a chance to win titles and there's no waste of time in games like this,” said the German head coach ahead of the Wolves clash. “We should use this game, we should use every second to improve, to adapt our style of play, to get fitter. There's no option to waste this game.

“No matter if it's a friendly game or a cup game or a Premier League game, I want to use every second with this team and also this should be the attitude of the individual players. I'm really looking forward to this competition because it's a chance to win a cup.”

Hurzeler’s comments are in contrast to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who admits he does not want to “waste energy” in the Carabao Cup. “I would say the next round, we are going to play the players at the last minute or play the second team.

“We’re not going to waste energy for this competition for sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen. If I have a lot of injuries, I’m going to play the second team,” said the Spaniard.

After scoring twice in Liverpool’s 5-1 win against West Ham, Reds striker Diogo Jota, who is set to face Brighton in the next round said: "We have just one defeat. We are still progressing, still developing our ideas - but only by winning games you become better so we are happy. It's hard but we want to win again obviously, we are the reigning champions and we want to forget."