Carabao Cup round three details: fixtures confirmed for Brighton, Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion will open up their Carabao Cup campaign at Chelsea – week commencing Monday, September 25.

Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

The Premier League’s bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.

Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.

Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.

Carabao Cup third round draw: Ipswich v Wolves, Exeter v Luton, Aston Villa v Everton, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Port Vale v Sutton United, Bradford v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke, Lincoln v West Ham, Brentford v Arsenal, Chelsea v Brighton, Salford v Burnley, Fulham v Norwich, Blackburn v Cardiff, Liverpool v Leicester