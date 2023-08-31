BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Carabao Cup round three details: fixtures confirmed for Brighton, Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion will open up their Carabao Cup campaign at Chelsea – week commencing Monday, September 25.
By Derren Howard
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take his team to Chelsea in the Carabao CupBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take his team to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take his team to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup

Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

Most Popular

The Premier League’s bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.

Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.

Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carabao Cup third round draw: Ipswich v Wolves, Exeter v Luton, Aston Villa v Everton, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Port Vale v Sutton United, Bradford v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke, Lincoln v West Ham, Brentford v Arsenal, Chelsea v Brighton, Salford v Burnley, Fulham v Norwich, Blackburn v Cardiff, Liverpool v Leicester

Newcastle v Manchester City, Mansfield v Peterborough – Ties will be played in the week commencing Monday September 25.

Related topics:BrightonChelseaWest HamLiverpoolCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedManchester CityArsenal