Carabao Cup second round draw details: Why Brighton and Newcastle are not included – but Tottenham and Chelsea are

Brighton and Hove Albion will not be part of the second round draw of the Carabao Cup tonight.

There will be 12 Premier League teams entering at this stage – including the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea. The draw will be held tonight after the first round clash between Burton Albion and Leicester City. It's live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and the draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel. The second round ties will be played week commencing August 28.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season and are one of eight teams who qualified for European football. The teams competing in the Champions League, the Europa League or the Conference League – including West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle – do not play in the second round and enter the Carabao competition at the third round stage.

Carabao Cup round three ties are currently scheduled for the week commencing September 25. Brighton host Bournemouth at the American Express Stadium on Sunday, September 24 in the Premier League, which means Albion’s first Carabao Cup clash of the season will likely take place on Wednesday, September 27.

Last term Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were knocked out of the Carabao at the fourth round stage on penalties at League One outfit Charlton Athletic.