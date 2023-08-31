Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle in the third round of the Carabao Cup – but it could all have been very different.

The mouth watering clash was one of the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season – including Brighton – entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton were drawn to face Chelsea and their tie has been confirmed to take place at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 27 September, kick-off 7.45pm.

Brighton will travel to Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup

But it was the controversy of the ball numbers that had many fans talking after the third round draw was made. Newcastle were incorrectly given ball number 20 for the draw as the numbers are issued for each team in alphabetical order – with the exception of ties still to be completed. But it turned out Championship outfit Norwich should have been number 20 instead of the 19 they were given. Drawn correctly, Newcastle would have gone to Fulham and Norwich would face the daunting prospect of hosting Pep Guardiola’s Man City.