Carabao Cup third round draw: Brighton and Grimsby next opponents and dates

Stefanos Tzimas of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates victory following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Oxford United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kassam Stadium

Substitute Stefanos Tzimas claimed a debut double as Brighton cruised into the third round with a crushing 6-0 victory away to Oxford.

The Greece Under-21 striker, who cost £20.8million from German club Nurnberg, struck twice in seven second-half minutes before fellow newcomer Tommy Watson sealed the Seagulls’ first win of the season.

First-half finishes from Olivier Boscagli – another debutant – and midfielder Brajan Gruda set Albion on course for a resounding victory at the Kassam Stadium before Diego Gomez increased the advantage on the hour mark.

Grimsby shock Man United

Manchester United suffered one of the biggest shocks in the history of the League Cup as they were dumped out on penalties by League Two Grimsby.

The pressure increased on boss Ruben Amorim after they went down 12-11 in an epic 18-minute penalty shootout at Blundell Park, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive kick.

In truth, United were lucky to get that far as they had to come from 2-0 down at half-time as the Mariners stunned their heavyweight opponents with goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren.

Mbeumo brought Amorim’s side back into it and then Harry Maguire forced the shootout with a late header, but Grimsby were not to be denied a famous victory.

Everton see-off Mansfield

Second-half goals from Charly Alcaraz and substitute Beto saw Everton ease into the third round with a routine 2-0 win over League One Mansfield.

Alcaraz lit up a tame encounter with a superb strike six minutes into the second half before Beto wrapped up victory with a late tap-in at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton’s second outing at their superb new venue was a far more sedate affair than their historic victory over Brighton at the weekend.

Yet with Nigel Clough’s Mansfield rarely troubling a strong-looking Everton side, the hosts progressed with little alarm.

Fulham are through

Raul Jimenez ensured Fulham avoided a shock as they dispatched Championship side Bristol City 2-0.

Mexico striker Jimenez pressured George Tanner into scoring an early own goal and then grabbed the second as the Cottagers cruised through.

Boss Marco Silva had been stung by City in the competition before, when they knocked his top-flight Watford side out with a 3-2 result at the same stage eight years ago, but Jimenez ensured there would be no repeat.

Third round draw – including Brighton, Grimsby, Arsenal and Chelsea

Brighton will travel to Barnsley in the next round and Grimsby’s reward for beating Man United is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Port Vale vs Arsenal

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Southampton

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Burnley vs Cardiff City

Wrexham vs Reading

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham vs Cambridge United

Ties will be played the weeks commencing 15 and 22 September.