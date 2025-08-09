Carlos Baleba has missed the last four pre-season matches | Getty Images

All the latest team and transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba was a notable absentee from the matchday squad for the final pre-season friendly against Wolfsburg.

Baleba, 21, has been linked with a move to Manchester United this week and has not played for Brighton in the last four pre-season tune-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cameroon international featured for the Seagulls in the 3-1 friendly win against Stoke City in a behind closed doors friendly in Spain two weeks ago.

He then missed the next warm-up matches against Las Palmas, Coventry City, Southampton and now Wolfsburg.

Fabian Hurzeler previously said it was due to a "minor issue" but his latest absence will certainly fuel speculation as Manchester United ponder their next move.

Baleba was said to be in attendance at the Albion friendly earlier to today and is still recovering from a knee injury picked up at the Spain training camp.

The club remain adamant that he is not for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Brighton said?

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber, speaking at last week’s fans’ forum said: “We've got some great talent, there's always going to be interest in our players.

“Manchester United have not been in touch with me. So from that point of view, speculation is speculation. We will always try to make sure we sell our best players at the right time, not just for the player but for us.

"If we end up doing that with any player, it's with the view to leave Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens. We don't want to sell our best players.

“Carlos is a fantastic talent who has a lot of years ahead of him. We hope he will be here for many years to come. But it's something that, as always, is subjective to the dynamics of the football world which isn't always predictable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict

Baleba is a player in demand and Manchester United are trying to get ahead of the pack and land Baleba before the competition hots up next season.

The 21-year-old is one of the top midfielders in the Premier League and has all the attributes and potential to be competing at the very top level.

Brighton will want to achieve Moises Caicedo type money for their midfield talent and it’s unlikely Man United will stump up £100m plus this window.

Brighton are in a strong position, Baleba is contracted until June 2028 and there is believed to be an option for a further year. They will not let him go for less than £100m this summer.

Unless United pay huge money, I think Baleba will be at the Seagulls this season. The ball is in United’s court. Are they prepared to pay £100m?