Carlos Baleba absence explained for Brighton at Nottingham Forest amid late Chelsea and Man City interest

Midfielder Carlos Baleba was a notable absentee from Brighton’s starting XI at Nottingham Forest.

Baleba, 20, has been a key man for the Seagulls this term with 18 Premier League starts from 20 appearances so far this season.

A club source suggested an injury to the Cameroon international and head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed a “small muscle injury” while speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the match.

Baleba has been linked with a blockbuster transfer to Manchester City or Chelsea this window but any such move remains highly unlikely.

His midfielder partner Yasin Ayari was also missing from the matchday squad as Fabian Hurzeler made three changes in total to the team that lost 1-0 to Everton at the Amex Stadium last week.

Fit-again midfielder Jack Hinshelwood was selected for his first start since November following a knee injury, while Geoginio Rutter is also in from the start and looks set to play a deeper role alongside Hinshelwood.

Yankuba Minteh, who was dropped last week against Everton after arriving late for a pre-match meeting, was back in the XI ahead of Brajan Gruda who drops to the bench.

Kaoru Mitoma, who turned down a reported £70m move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr last week, retained his spot on the left flank with Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro completing the attack.

Tariq Lamptey, linked with a January move to Ajax, keeps his spot al left back as Pervis Estupinan remains sidelined with a “muscular injury.”

Evan Ferguson is also on the bench for the first time in six matches as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Ferguson continues to be linked with a move away this window with Everton and West Ham among those keen on the Ireland international.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk, speaking ahead of the match to TNT Sports, said: “It's always a tough place to come here. We had a poor result against Everton and we want to bounce back and get the win. We are coming here with a game plan and and we want to win the game. We don't want to get the crowd involved too much as they can get noisy."

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Mitoma, Joao Pedro, Welbeck. Subs: Rushworth, Webster, Gruda, Adingra, Gomez, Ferguson, O’Riley, McConville, Knight

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato, Aina, Anderson, Danilo, Williams, Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga. Subs: Miguel, Sangare, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Moreno, Jota Silva, Yates, Sosa, Boly