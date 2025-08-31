Carlos Baleba and Stefanos Tzimas decision - Brighton's predicted XI to face Man City

Stefanos Tzimas of Brighton & Hove Albion scored twice for the Seagulls in Carabao Cup Second Round match at Oxford United

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has warned last season’s positive results against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will count for little on Sunday.

The Seagulls went unbeaten against Man City in the 2024-25 campaign, claiming a memorable 2-1 win at the Amex in November before they earned a spirited 2-2 draw on the road in March.

Hurzeler is looking forward to facing Guardiola again, but feels Brighton are in a “different phase” compared to last season.

“For sure (the win) highly ranks because I always emphasis Pep is the best, maybe the best in the world,” said Hurzeler.

“It is always an honour to play against him and of course a joy to beat his teams.

“I think a different game on Sunday, a different team we will face and different phases.

“We are in a different stage, they are in a different stage and of course you can take a lot of positive things from these games but of course it is important to stay humble after these wins.

“It is not one game that makes a difference, it is the consistency that makes a difference.

“It will be a new challenge, a new opportunity for us to prove ourselves that we can challenge them and that is what we try to go for.”

How will Brighton line-up against City

Hurzeler admits forward Stefanos Tzimas will soon be a “big option” for Brighton.

January recruit Tzimas scored twice in Wednesday’s 6-0 win at Oxford in the Carabao Cup.

The Greek teenager could now find himself on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City, but Hurzeler preached patience with the 19-year-old.

“I think he proved already these things we saw in training,” Hurzeler said of ex-Nurnberg forward Tzimas.

“He is a striker, he is there when you score goals and is able of scoring goals from different angles and that is something very special. He showed it already in training.

“I am sure Stefanos will soon a big option for us.”

Hurzeler also stated that Carlos Baleba is ready to play 90 minutes. The Cameroon international struggled with a knee injury in pre-season and featured for 69 against Fulham and 45 minutes at Everton.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gruda, O’Riley, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Brighton remain winless after two Premier League fixtures despite strong showings at home to Fulham and at Everton last Sunday.

But Hurzeler insisted: “We’re not complaining that we don’t have the points we might deserve.

“We’re honest with each other, we know there are things we can improve but the main thing is we will keep positive and keep on working hard to get the results we want.”