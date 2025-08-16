Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is “very, very, very confident” Carlos Baleba will remain at the club despite Manchester United’s interest but will he start against Fulham?

Man United contacted Brighton about a potential deal for target Baleba, who is believed to be keen to join the rebuilding Red Devils.

But Hurzeler was bullish when asked whether Baleba will remain with the Seagulls this season, adding the 21-year-old is enjoying being at the club and has not been distracted by United’s interest.

“Very, very, very confident (he will stay),” Hurzeler told a press conference ahead of Brighton’s Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Fulham on Saturday. “It’s just my belief.

“I didn’t see any change in him. He only changed his hair, that was the only change he made in the last two weeks!

“He’s enjoying it with his team-mates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player. I didn’t see any big change. He is an option to start for tomorrow.”

Here’s how the Seagulls could line-up against Marco Silva’s Fulham at the Amex Stadium today...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch keeper maybe a bit under-cooked having started just one pre-season match due to a knee injury. He had a mixed game at Southampton last week but should get the nod ahead of Jason Steele. Photo: BHAFC

2 . Mats Wieffer - RB The Netherlands international has impressed in pre-season and should be a key player for Hurzeler this term. A reluctant right back but potentially a very good one! Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB A fully fit Lewis Dunk is major bonus for Brighton. The skipper struggled last term but looks sharp in pre-season. Photo: Steve Bardens