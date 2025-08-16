Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is an "option" to start against Fulham after transfer links to Manchester Unitedplaceholder image
Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is an "option" to start against Fulham after transfer links to Manchester United

Carlos Baleba decision, Matt O'Riley starts: Brighton predicted line up vs Fulham - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 16th Aug 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion kick-off their Premier League campaign against Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is “very, very, very confident” Carlos Baleba will remain at the club despite Manchester United’s interest but will he start against Fulham?

Man United contacted Brighton about a potential deal for target Baleba, who is believed to be keen to join the rebuilding Red Devils.

But Hurzeler was bullish when asked whether Baleba will remain with the Seagulls this season, adding the 21-year-old is enjoying being at the club and has not been distracted by United’s interest.

“Very, very, very confident (he will stay),” Hurzeler told a press conference ahead of Brighton’s Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Fulham on Saturday. “It’s just my belief.

“I didn’t see any change in him. He only changed his hair, that was the only change he made in the last two weeks!

“He’s enjoying it with his team-mates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player. I didn’t see any big change. He is an option to start for tomorrow.”

Here’s how the Seagulls could line-up against Marco Silva’s Fulham at the Amex Stadium today...

The Dutch keeper maybe a bit under-cooked having started just one pre-season match due to a knee injury. He had a mixed game at Southampton last week but should get the nod ahead of Jason Steele.

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

Photo: BHAFC

The Netherlands international has impressed in pre-season and should be a key player for Hurzeler this term. A reluctant right back but potentially a very good one!

2. Mats Wieffer - RB

Photo: Steve Bardens

A fully fit Lewis Dunk is major bonus for Brighton. The skipper struggled last term but looks sharp in pre-season.

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

Photo: Steve Bardens

Brighton's player of the year looks a certain starter this term but new arrivals Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli are pushing.

4. JAn Paul van Hecke - CB

Photo: BHAFC

