Carlos Baleba sends brilliant nine-word social media post ahead of Manchester United

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba spent most of last summer linked with a move to Manchester United.

And since then, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has spent most press conferences patiently batting away transfer questions on his star man.

The fact that Baleba's form dipped alarmingly this season has not helped.

The Cameroon international is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this term and three times this season he has been hooked by his manager at halftime.

The speculation of a move to Old Trafford clearly impacted Baleba. Last week Brighton chairman Tony Bloom confirmed there was interest from the Red Devils but Albion held firm.

Brighton value their midfield man north of £100m and they were not going to let him him leave last summer - especially so late in the window - unless it was Moises Caicedo type money.

“I don’t think Baleba was a saga,” Bloom said last week. “There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away.

“So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense. Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”

Man United's interest cooled and it remains to be seen if they return in January, or more likely next summer.

Carlos Baleba looked like his old self again

In the meantime, Brighton want their man to start performing at his best. Last week Hurzeler took a slightly tougher stance and challenged the former Lille player to take more responsibility for his displays and his mental approach to the game.

Whatever else was said this week between player and coach seemed to do the trick.

Baleba, despite being replaced after 70 minutes by James Milner, looked much more like his old self in the 2-1 win against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The 21-year-old delivered a powerful display, drove forward with purpose and offered a better level of protection to the Brighton defence. He also enjoyed his tussle with Newcastle's Brazilian midfield duo of Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton.

It's a timely return to form as Brighton's next Premier League match is this Saturday against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Yesterday, Baleba posted: "Good team win and I’m feeling like myself again. #areyouabaleba."

Man United fans will no doubt watch his display at Old Trafford this Saturday with great interest.