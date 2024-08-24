Celtic skipper reacts as Matt O’Riley training ground claim made amid Brighton switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic captain Callum McGregor paid tribute to Matt O’Riley’s attitude after what looks to have been the Brighton-bound midfielder’s final training session at Lennoxtown.

O’Riley is set to finalise a move to the Premier League side in what could be a Scottish record transfer fee. The deal is reported to be worth at least £25million but potentially rising to £30million, taking him beyond Kieran Tierney and Jota in terms of value.

The 23-year-old delivered 19 goals and 18 assists last term to finish as Celtic’s player of the season and, despite intense speculation over his future, has helped Celtic get off to a formidable start to this season.

O’Riley has been the subject of rumours and reports during every subsequent transfer window since joining Celtic from MK Dons in January 2022.

Atletico Madrid failed with a bid for the Denmark international in January after he impressed against them in the Champions League and Atalanta made several attempts to take him to Italy this summer ahead of their campaign in Europe’s elite competition.

Now the former Fulham youth player is expected to tie up his move to Brighton this weekend but McGregor praised his midfield colleague for staying professional and committed throughout the uncertainty, before he headed to the south coast of England.

“To be honest he’s been great,” McGregor said. “Obviously I am here for him if he needs that, I have said that to him as well.

“I don’t want to get involved and try to influence him either way. I don’t want him to think I’ve got an agenda either way.

“He’s been fantastic for us. I am here to help him if he needs any help, we have had a couple of chats but to be honest he’s been fantastic with the way he has dealt with it, treated everybody with respect, and the way that he has trained and played has shown that as well.

“Whatever happens will happen and he can hold his head high because of the way that he has conducted himself for sure.”