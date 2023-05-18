Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-match touchline ban over comments he made about referee Paul Tierney following Liverpool’s win over Tottenham in April.

The Football Association meted out the suspension after Klopp admitted his comments, in which he accused Tierney of bearing a grudge against his team, questioned the integrity of the referee, implied bias and brought the game into disrepute.

The Liverpool manager, who has also been fined £75,000, was booked in added time of his team’s 4-3 win against Spurs at Anfield for sprinting up to the face of the fourth official whilst celebrating Diogo Jota’s dramatic late winner.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a touchline ban

The first game of the ban is to be served immediately whilst the second is suspended until the end of next season pending future conduct.

An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined £75,000 following media comments that he made after Liverpool’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 30 April 2023.

“The first match of the manager’s touchline ban is effective immediately and the second is suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.

“(He) admitted that his comments regarding the match referee during post-match media interviews constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the referee, are personal, offensive, and bring the game into disrepute.”

Champions League chasing Liverpool face Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday and finish their season at Southampton on Sunday, May 28. The Reds are fifth in the Premier League, seven points above sixth placed Brighton but the Seagulls do have two matches in hand. Brighton are gunning for European football for the first time in their history and are one point above seventh placed Tottenham and eighth placed Aston Villa, with matches in hand on both. Albion face Aston Villa on the final day of the season.