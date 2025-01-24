Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Brighton manager highlighted a change in the Brighton camp following three wins in a row ahead of Everton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a pre-match press conference before Brighton take on Everton in a Premier League clash, the head coach described a mood change in the Albion camp.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “Of course there’s a change, but what I try to say before is I always want a positive environment, that I always want a positive atmosphere because negative thoughts, negative energies don’t bring you out of difficult situations so you have to stay positive…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a young group so we need to give them this positive environment where we really give them the chance to improve. If you’re always negative and only try to focus on the results then we don’t focus on their process and their development.

There has been a shift in the Brighton camp, according to Fabian Hurzeler (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

"You have to be stable… you can’t be euphoric when you win three games and you can’t be negative and having depression when you don’t win for three games…

“I can’t act like this… I try to be a role model and that’s what I would demand from my staff members, that they’re always supportive of the players, that they’re always honest with them.”

Brighton will be looking to continue their fine form following victories over Norwich in the FA Cup, as well as Ipswich and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Everton currently find themselves in 16th position with 20 points. Brighton sit in ninth position with 34, as they look to boost their chances at qualifying for a european competition next season.