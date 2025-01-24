'Change' - Fabian Hurzeler reveals mood shift in Brighton camp following recent form
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a pre-match press conference before Brighton take on Everton in a Premier League clash, the head coach described a mood change in the Albion camp.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “Of course there’s a change, but what I try to say before is I always want a positive environment, that I always want a positive atmosphere because negative thoughts, negative energies don’t bring you out of difficult situations so you have to stay positive…
"We are a young group so we need to give them this positive environment where we really give them the chance to improve. If you’re always negative and only try to focus on the results then we don’t focus on their process and their development.
"You have to be stable… you can’t be euphoric when you win three games and you can’t be negative and having depression when you don’t win for three games…
“I can’t act like this… I try to be a role model and that’s what I would demand from my staff members, that they’re always supportive of the players, that they’re always honest with them.”
Brighton will be looking to continue their fine form following victories over Norwich in the FA Cup, as well as Ipswich and Manchester United in the Premier League.
Everton currently find themselves in 16th position with 20 points. Brighton sit in ninth position with 34, as they look to boost their chances at qualifying for a european competition next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.