Brighton's Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma looks on from the bench ahead of the English Premier League football match against Tottenham

Japan international attacker Kaoru Mitoma impressed from the bench in the narrow 1-0 loss against Tottenham at the Amex last Saturday and was also used as a second half substitute in the 3-3 draw at Liverpool.

Mitoma is pushing hard for his first Premier League start in this Friday's clash at Brentford as De Zerbi looks for his first win as Albion boss.

So far the Italian has used Leo Trossard and Solly March in the wide attacking areas, with Danny Welbeck providing the focal point as the main striker.

Mitoma almost produced a wonder goal in the 69th-minute against Spurs but Hugo Lloris dived at his feet after a mazy run had seen him dribble past Cristian Romero and Eric Dier.

De Zerbi hinted at changing the position of the Japan winger to get him into the team.

“Mitoma is a very good player," he said. "He and Adam Lallana changed the game against Liverpool and this was the same.

“I want to find a way to put on the pitch all the players who have quality - but I can only play 11.