'Change was needed' - Graham Potter makes Yves Bissouma and Neal Maupay calls ahead of Newcastle United

Yves Bissouma has been dropped by Graham Potter for the trip to Newcastle

Brighton are on a run of three consecutive defeats and Potter made four changes to the team which lost 2-0 at Aston Villa last time out.

Shane Duffy, Pascal Gross, Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck all came in for Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Solly March and Neal Maupay.

It was the decision to drop Bissouma that had Brighton fans talking. The Mali international has been Albion's best player for two season but his form has dipped since returning from the AFCON.

Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin had to make do with a seat on the bench as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe named an unchanged side for the Premier League clash with Brighton.

The Frenchman returned to the squad after missing the last two games with a calf injury, but was named only among the substitutes with big-money January signing Bruno Guimaraes alongside him.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Moder, Gross, Alzate, Duffy, Welbeck, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Roberts, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Lallana, March, Caicedo, Ferguson

Here's how Brighton fans reacted to Graham Potter's starting XI.

@louisehersee: I like it. Especially the Dunk & Duffy reunion.

@SamPeters_BHAFC: Some changes were needed after the last couple games, be interesting to see how it goes

@Bha10Mk: Somebody tell graham this isn't a carabao cup game

@oliverhoey: Biss finally dropped well done graham

@Bha10Mk: Sometimes i just feel like Graham just over thinks things

@wilfbha: Alzate freed from jail

@bobbi_walker: I remember Lamptey ripping us apart not so long ago

@archi3_442: Mac dropped is harsh