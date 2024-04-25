ChatGPT reimagines Brighton Hove and Albion, Chelsea and Liverpool fans based on club stereotypes

With this in mind, Ticketgum utilised ChatGPT’s image generator to reimagine what Premier League football fans would look like, based on ChatGPT’s physical and behavioural stereotypes of each football club.
Here is what they came up with for Brighton and some other Premier League sides.
1. Arsenal
Ticketgum can reveal that Arsenal fans, currently supporting their club’s title charge, are stereotyped as intellectual due to their possession-based football and their North London location. ChatGPT revealed Arsenal supporters are known for their dedication and have a very diverse fanbase. “[The fans] show expressions of intellectual engagement and are depicted discussing tactics. The scene reflects the club’s reputation for having a knowledgeable fanbase, illustrating the analytical and passionate nature of Arsenal supporters.” Photo: ChatGPT/Ticketgum
2. Aston Villa
Ticketgum can reveal that ChatGPT stereotypes Aston Villa fans by their Midland pride, as the club is one of the leading clubs in the Midlands. Additionally, there is a strong sense of historic pride among fans, where they value the club’s heritage and, of course, their claret and blue team colours. “The fans show expressions of historic pride and unwavering support…they’re portrayed as passionate and vocal “ Photo: ChatGPT/Ticketgum
3. Liverpool
Liverpool supporters are stereotyped for their strong sense of local identity and pride in their City, as well as for their club’s anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone”. The fans are known for their passion and atmosphere of unity and solidarity. “The fans display expressions of passion, unity and resilience, reflecting the club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. [The scene captures] the deep sense of community, enduring loyalty, and vibrant atmosphere that defines Liverpool’s fanbase.” Photo: ChatGPT/Ticketgum
4. Manchester City
ChatGPT has labelled Manchester City supporters as “bandwagon fans” where the rise to success has led to fans only supporting the club because of their achievements. Despite this, ChatGPT does acknowledge that many supporters are deeply passionate about the club and its history. “The image showcased the fans' affluent attire, reflecting a cosmopolitan lifestyle, with a focus on modern football tactics and passionate yet slightly entitled demeanour.” Photo: ChatGPT/Ticketgum
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.