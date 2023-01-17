Cheer up Leandro Trossard and just say sorry to Roberto De Zerbi - the grass is no greener at Tottenham

Columnist Ian Hart takes a look at the bizarre Leandro Trossard stand-off with Brighton and Hove Albion

Living the dream? You better believe it and I can honestly say in my 50th year of watching the Albion (old man alert)… the second half against Liverpool was the best 45 minutes I’ve ever seen from a Brighton side.

Spare a thought for all the Worthing-based Liverpool fans – getting beat is one thing, but getting schooled, now that’s a completely different ball game. I know Turners in Broadwater sold a number of Humble Pies on Monday.

With all the slings and arrows of this amazing, rollercoaster season, is it really too good to be true? Or is Graham Potter going to come out of the shower and it’s all been a dream? (Younger readers may need to Google: Patrick Duffy and the Dallas TV Show 1986). Say it slowly, but forcefully, the Albion are legitimate European contenders and the Seagulls continue to rip it up without one of their perceived biggest stars.

Brighton attacker Leo Trossard has fallen out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi

“Albion star spits out the dummy and throws toys out of the pram.” In football club terms, not exactly the reinvention of the wheel – in my 50 years watching, I’ve literally lost count of the times this has happened.

Sorry Leandro, you’re not Elvis, and you haven’t just discovered Rock N Roll, it all just seems petulant and some might suggest the actions of an over-paid footballer, whose got too big for his boots.

As I said, dyed in the wool Albion fans have seen it all before. From a potential first team strike on the eve of our top flight debut in August 1979, to Mark McCammon’s long walk home from Burnley – even Leon Knight strolling amongst the ponies in the New Forest after getting thrown off the team bus on the way to Southampton.

They say in Vegas, “The House Always Wins” and in these cases the football club must always win. It’s steeped in 122 years of history, good and bad. But ultimately no one individual is bigger than Brighton and Hove Albion FC.

If Trossard wants out to Tottenham, Arsenal or wherever, fair enough – thanks for the good times and shut the door quietly on the way out. But returning to the Vegas analogies, as Ol Blue Eyes famously said, “Whilst the grass may look greener over the fence, it’s still just grass”.

As I understand it, a simple apology to Roberto De Zerbi will suffice. If that’s not a thing, let’s get rid now, whatever the return in the current transfer market and move on. Trossard is good, but in my humble opinion, he’s no Michael Robinson.

