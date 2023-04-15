Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
1 hour ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
16 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
17 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
18 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
18 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could look to former Brighton man Marc CucurellaChelsea manager Frank Lampard could look to former Brighton man Marc Cucurella
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could look to former Brighton man Marc Cucurella

Chelsea and Brighton starting XIs for Stamford Bridge - six confirmed injuries and key absence explained

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has some key decisions to make ahead of their Premier League clash with highflying Brighton

By Derren Howard
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST

Albion have impressed on the road in the top flight this season and are seventh in the league standings and still in the mix for European qualification.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi – brought in late last year after Chelsea poached Graham Potter from Brighton – has enjoyed a fine start to his Premier League career but faces the task of lifting his players after their controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham last week.

Lampard also has a job on his hands as he seeks to improve their league position following a midweek loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Chelsea go into the game with Brighton having recorded only four league wins in the last six months. They will also be without defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he sustained an injury at Madrid. Brighton will be without Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakob Moder (knee) and Jeremy Sarmiento (foot).

Here’s how both teams are tipped to line-up at Stamford Bridge today.

Faces competition from Mendy but likely to keep his spot

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga - GK

Faces competition from Mendy but likely to keep his spot Photo: Angel Martinez

Starting to get back to his best after injury issues

2. Recce James - RB

Starting to get back to his best after injury issues Photo: Florencia Tan Jun

Chelsea fans yet to see his best form

3. Wesley Fofana - CB

Chelsea fans yet to see his best form Photo: Angel Martinez

In for the injured Koulibaly

4. Badiashile - CB

In for the injured Koulibaly Photo: Ryan Pierse

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Frank LampardBrightonChelseaStamford BridgeKalidou KoulibalyPremier LeagueChampions League