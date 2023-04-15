Chelsea and Brighton starting XIs for Stamford Bridge - six confirmed injuries and key absence explained

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has some key decisions to make ahead of their Premier League clash with highflying Brighton

Albion have impressed on the road in the top flight this season and are seventh in the league standings and still in the mix for European qualification.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi – brought in late last year after Chelsea poached Graham Potter from Brighton – has enjoyed a fine start to his Premier League career but faces the task of lifting his players after their controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham last week.

Lampard also has a job on his hands as he seeks to improve their league position following a midweek loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Chelsea go into the game with Brighton having recorded only four league wins in the last six months. They will also be without defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he sustained an injury at Madrid. Brighton will be without Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jakob Moder (knee) and Jeremy Sarmiento (foot).

Here’s how both teams are tipped to line-up at Stamford Bridge today.

1 . Kepa Arrizabalaga - GK Faces competition from Mendy but likely to keep his spot Photo: Angel Martinez

2 . Recce James - RB Starting to get back to his best after injury issues Photo: Florencia Tan Jun

3 . Wesley Fofana - CB Chelsea fans yet to see his best form Photo: Angel Martinez

4 . Badiashile - CB In for the injured Koulibaly Photo: Ryan Pierse