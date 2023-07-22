Chelsea drop £40m transfer statement as Liverpool and Tottenham target to start friendly in America

Levi Colwill is set to start for Chelsea tonight as they take on Brighton in a pre-season friendly at Philadelphia.

Colwill, 21, impressed on loan last season while on loan at Brighton. The Seagulls were determined to land the England under-21 international and had a £40m offer for the left-sided defender turned down by the Blues.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in the Chelsea ace but as yet the club are refusing to budge.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, played a huge role in the development of Chelsea ace Levi Colwill last season

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be an admirer of his talents and Colwill’s value to the team increased when fellow defender Wesley Fofana sustained a serious knee injury ahead of the upcoming season.

This leaves Pochettino with Thiago Silva, 38, and Trevoh Chalobah – who has been linked with Inter Milan – as his main defensive options.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi played a huge role in Colwill’s development last term. When asked about speculation linking him with a return to the south coast club, the Italian said: “I don’t like speaking about players of the other club. I speak about Caicedo because he is our player, he is my player. But about Levi, it is not my work. It is not my field. I am happy and I am proud about Levi because he showed his quality in European competition with the national team. I am very happy for him. I love him but it is not our player.”

Ahead of the friendly clash in Philadelphia that kick-offs 12.30am UK time, football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted “Levi Colwill will start for Chelsea tonight vs Brighton — these are early indications waiting for the game.”