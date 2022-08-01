Chelsea exploring intriguing swap deal for Brighton ace as Manchester City move hangs in the balance

Several sources, including The Daily Mail, The Athletic and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, have reported that conversations have taken place between the two clubs but no agreement is yet in place.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said young Blues defender Levi Colwill, who spent last season on loan at beaten Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town, “could be part of the negotiation”.

He continued: “Chelsea are confident on reaching an agreement with Marc Cucurella, not expected to be an issue. Contract proposal’s being prepared. #CFC

“Negotiations ongoing with Brighton. Price tag: £50m. Chelsea want to be fast - including Levi Colwill as part of the conversations.”

Manager Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements after an overhaul of the backline at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have, so far, bid farewell to central defensive pair Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen during the summer transfer window.

The West London club are also expected to allow full-backs César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a sensational bid for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella just days after Manchester City ended negotiations with the Seagulls over a deal for the left-back. Picture by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Blues have signed Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, in a deal worth £33m signing, this transfer window but are working on deals to sign Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana and Inter Milan’s Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Cucurella was a key transfer target for Man City but talks broke down due to the Premier League title holders’ reluctance to meets Brighton’s asking price of £50m.

Pep Guardiola’s side were reportedly willing to pay up to £40m for the 24-year-old, but that was the Cityzens’ upper-limit for the deal.

The champions had already seen a £30m bid for the Spaniard flatly rejected by the Seagulls.

Cucurella handed in a transfer request on Friday, and missed Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Espanyol, but this has not changed Brighton’s stance on their valuation of the player.

Albion are hopeful of finalising a deal equivalent to that of Ben White’s move to Arsenal.