Chelsea hit with Uefa fine amid Moises Caicedo £100m transfer talks

Chelsea have agreed a resolution with UEFA that will see them hand over 10million euros (£8.57million) after owning up to “incomplete financial reporting” under the Roman Abramovich regime.
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Jul 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 19:39 BST
Chelsea remain interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion Moises CaicedoChelsea remain interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion Moises Caicedo
Chelsea remain interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion Moises Caicedo

A new ownership group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May last year from Abramovich, who was sanctioned over his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin.

UEFA, which has also banned Juventus from competing in the Europa Conference League this season due to financial irregularities, confirmed it was approached “proactively” by the Boehly-led consortium.

They detected instances of partial financial information being submitted in historical transactions occurring between 2012 and 2019, breaching UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

A UEFA statement said: “Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) First Chamber entered into a settlement agreement with the club which has agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10million euros to fully resolve the reported matters.”

It comes at a time as Chelsea continue their transfer talks with Brighton for star midfielder Moises Caicedo. So far Chelsea have reportedly offered £80m for the 21-year-old but Brighton continue to hold out for £100m.

