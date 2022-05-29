Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion will discover their final opponents for the upcoming Premier League campaign this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town are set to face off at Wembley Stadium in the highly anticipated Championship Play-Off Final, with the former absent from the top tier since 1999.

Brighton’s last two meetings with Forest have ended 3-0 with one apiece, while they are unbeaten in three matches against the Terriers.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Bournemouth in battle for Crystal Palace ace Bournemouth have reportedly joined Rangers in the race to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could leave Selhurst Park amid the Eagles interest in Sam Johnstone. (The 72)

2. Chelsea join race for Seagulls star Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. Aston Villa are also very interested in the Mali international. (Football.London)

3. Whites face competition for Man United starlet Leeds United reportedly face competition from Leicester City for Manchester United's James Garner. The midfielder has enjoyed a successful campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest. (Mirror)

4. Saints monitoring Wolves man Southampton are reportedly eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White. The 22-year-old has been one of Sheffield United's star players whilst on loan at Bramall Lane this season. (The Sun)