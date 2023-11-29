Chelsea keeper makes honest admission on Brighton and Hove Albion move
The Spanish international swapped Albion for the Blues in the summer in a £25 million move, ending a 10-year stay with the Sussex outfit. Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi dropped the 6ft 5in stopper for Jason Steele in the final third of last season as the Italian felt the former Sunderland keeper was better suited to his passing out from the back style of play.
Ahead of Brighton's trip to Stamford Bridge, the 26-year-old, who requested to be left out of a number of matchday squads in May after losing his place in goal, was asked about his departure from his former side and how he is now faring in west London.
“I’m happy with where I am now. I did feel sad [leaving Brighton] as there was a lot of confusion from both parties. I would have liked to have left happy but it was a bit dizzy, the whole situation. What happened happened and I am in a good place now," he said on Football Focus.
“I feel really good [at Chelsea]. The boys are great, and it helps a lot when you have someone like (manager) Mauricio [Pochettino] who is great, great as a coach and managing people.”
Sanchez, who played 90 times for Albion after making his first-team debut in November 2020, has become Chelsea's undisputed first-choice keeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan in August. He has since made 16 appearances for the Blues.