Chelsea make Levi Colwill stance clear as Brighton plan next moves for loan defender

Brighton & Hove are reportedly keen to make Levi Colwill’s loan move permanent – despite parent club Chelsea reiterating their desire to keep the teenager at Stamford Bridge in the long-term.

By Matt Pole
9 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 3:58pm

Colwill joined Albion on loan for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign in August after falling down the defensive pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues acquired senior defenders Kalidou Koulibaly, ex-Seagulls star Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have further bolstered their defensive ranks in January, singing highly-rated French centre-half Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco on a seven-and-a-half year contract.

The Athletic has reported that Brighton are weighing up whether to take advantage of Chelsea’s competition for defensive places by bidding for Colwill.

The Seagulls are expected to submit an offer for the 19-year-old at the end of the season, but the Blues are keen for Colwill to remain in west London.

The England under-21 international has, so far, made ten appearances in all competitions for Brighton. He has started Albion’s last seven games after Adam Webster suffered 'minor injuries' during a friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai during the World Cup break.

