Chelsea part ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel

The German was named the new Chelsea boss in 2021 and won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old went on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his second season at the Blues.

Tuchel also guided Chelsea to two FA Cup finals and an EFL Cup final.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss leaves Stamford Bridge with the club sixth in the Premier League, five points off leaders Arsenal.

A Chelsea spokesperson said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

Chelsea have parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel after 20 months in charge following the Blues’ UEFA Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last (Tuesday) night. Picture by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images